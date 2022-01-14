Insurgent Abducts Mobile Police Officers In Borno

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Boko Haram terrorists have kidnapped an undisclosed number of mobile policemen at the police mobile training school in limankara Gwoza local government area of Borno State which is the hometown of Senator Ali Ndume, the Chairman Senate Committee on Army.

According to available information, the insurgent fighters attacked the training school around 8:22pm on Thursday the 13th of January with gun trucks and shot sporadically into the air before abducting the mobile Police instructors.

The training school is located twenty-five kilometers from Gwoza town, a border town between Borno and Madagali LGA of Adamawa State.