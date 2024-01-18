Interconnectivity: NCC Grants Globacom 21 Days Extension

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has suspended the phased disconnection of Globacom from MTN network for a period of 21 days.

This is contained in a statement issued by NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr Reuben Muoka on Thursday in Abuja.

Muoka said the commission expects MTN and Glo to resolve all outstanding issues within the 21-day period given.

He said the NCC insists that interconnect debts must be settled by all operating companies as a necessary component towards compliance with regulatory obligations of all licensees.

“The commission is pleased to announce that the parties have now reached agreement to resolve all outstanding issues between them.

“For this reason, and in exercise of its regulatory powers in that regard, the Commission has put the phased disconnection on hold for a period of 21 (twenty-one) days from today.

“The commission expects MTN and Glo to resolve all outstanding issues within the 21-day period.

“The commission insists that interconnect debts must be settled by all operating companies as a necessary component towards compliance with regulatory obligations of all licensees.

“It is obligatory that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other licensees in the telecom industry keep to the terms and conditions of their licenses, especially as contained in their interconnection agreements,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had earlier gave a Pre-disconnection notice to inform subscribers of the approval granted to MTN to disconnect Globacom with the effect from Jan. 18.

The disconnection is due to long-standing interconnection debt dispute between the parties. (NAN)





