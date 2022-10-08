International Friendly : Super Eagles Billed To Play Costa Rica , Portugal In November

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles will confront the senior national team of Costa Rica in a prestigious international friendly in the country’s capital, San Jose November 9.

Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, yesterday said that the three-time African champions have been invited to the Central American nation as part of major activities to send forth the Los Ticos to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

African Examiner learnt that the game, scheduled for the National Stadium in San Jose, will kick off at 8.00 p.m. Costa Rica time (3.00 a.m., November 10 in Nigeria).

Costa Rica hosted this year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup finals where Nigeria’s Falconets reached the quarterfinals, defeating France, Korean Republic and Canada in the group phase.

The Super Eagles have another prestige friendly lined up against Portugal in Lisbon on November 17.