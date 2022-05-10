IPOB’s Sit At-Home Order : UTME Candidates Stranded In Enugu, Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Candidates for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Enugu State were stranded following the sit-at-home order of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) observed on Mondays in the Southeast.

The 2022 Computer Based Test (CBT), which began on May 6, was to end yesterday but an official of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) said the exam was shifted to today because of the Monday sit-at-home in the Southeast.

Some of the candidates said they were not aware of the cancellation.

Ezekiel Okpara said: “There was no vehicle to convey my friend and I to TETFUND Centre at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, (UNEC) where we are supposed to write the examination. My dad drove us to the centre, but we were disappointed to meet other candidates loitering around the hall and telling us the exam had been postponed till Tuesday (today).

“We went to a nearby cybercafe to reprint our slip and confirmed the shift.”

Another candidate, who identified herself simply as Chigozie, said JAMB should have informed them earlier about the change rather than allow them risk coming to the centre.

“It is risky to go out on Mondays in Enugu for fear of the unknown. But we did and the exam has been postponed. Personally I feel disappointed and stranded because my house is far from the centre. But what can we do than go home and return tomorrow (today),” she said.