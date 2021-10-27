Charles Taylor Sues Liberian Government Over Pension, Retirement Benefits

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Liberia President, Charles Taylor, has sued the Liberian government concerning its ‘refusal’ to pay his pension and retirement benefits, according to a court statement.

African Examiner recalls that Taylor was involved in a 13-year civil war in Liberia after he led a rebellion in 1989 to remove President Samuel Doe, which led to one of Africa’s bloodiest conflicts.

Taylor is presently serving a 50-year sentence in a UK prison after he was convicted in 2012 by a court in The Hague of fuelling civil conflict in Sierra Leone.

The court of the West Africa bloc ECOWAS stated that Taylor had filed a lawsuit alleging his right to property had been violated by Liberia’s refusal to pay his pension and retirement benefits since 2003.

“The former President said the action of the government constitutes a violation of his human rights, particularly the right to freedom from discrimination, equal protection of the law, right to dignity, fair hearing and property,” it said.

