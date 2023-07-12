Iran President, Raisi Set To Visit Zimbabwe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Iran President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi is expected in Zimbabwe on Thursday on a two-day State visit.

The two countries started having cordial relations in 1983 at the height of Zimbabwe’s civil war which saw thousands of Ndebeles being massacred in the hands of the former President Mugabe’s reign.

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Livit Mugejo said Raisi will have bilateral engagements with President Mnangagwa and a number of Memoranda of Understanding will be signed.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to advise that the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency (H.E) Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to undertake a One Day State Visit to the Republic of Zimbabwe on 13 July 2023.

“During the State Visit, HE. Dr Raisi is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart and President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Mangagwa and several MoU’s are expected to be signed as the two nations deepen their ties,” said Mugejo.

Zimbabwe and Iran established diplomatic relations in February 1983, he said.

Mugejo said over the years, Zimbabwe and Iran bilateral ties have grown tremendously, underpinned by shared aspirations and mutual support including at the international level.

Under the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has dispatched several High-Level delegations to Iran, as part of efforts to consolidate the gains, while leveraging on the existing solid political foundation.

Similarly, Iran has also sent several High-Level Missions to Zimbabwe in the spirit of growing relations further.

“It is instructive that the State Visit comes against the backdrop of the Eighth and Ninth Sessions of the Zimbabwe-Iran Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC), held in August 2022 in Harare and Tehran in February 2023 respectively.

“At these two JPCC’s, Zimbabwe and Iran committed to intensify cooperation across various sectors including trade, commerce, agriculture, mining, health and energy among others< said Mugejo.

The State visit is aimed at consolidating the gains of the longstanding relations.

Currently, President Mnangagwa is in Botswana on a two-day State visit.





