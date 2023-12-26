It Is Satanic, Emefiele Rejects Investigator’s Report

Embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has rejected the allegations of stolen funds against him in the recently published report of the Special Investigator on the CBN and Related Entities.

Emefiele, in a statement on Sunday titled, ‘Re: Emefiele, others stole billions, illegally kept Nigeria’s funds in foreign banks’ disclosed that the allegations against were not true.

The African Examine recalls that last week, the Special Investigator on the CBN and Related Entities, Jim Obaze, disclosed that the ex-CBN governor lodged £543, 482,213 in fixed deposits in UK banks alone without authorisation.

Obaze’s report partly read, “The former governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele invested Nigeria’s money without authorisation in 593 foreign bank accounts in the United States, China and the United Kingdom, while he was in charge.

“All the accounts where the billions were lodged have all been traced by the investigator.”

However, in a statement on Sunday, Emefiele said, “After my release on bail from the correctional centre, Kuje, my attention was drawn to publications released by some mainstream and online news platforms. The sources of the information published by both media houses were credited to a certain report prepared by a Mr. Jim Obazee, who was appointed by the President as a private investigator.

“I have gone through the publications, and I say boldly that the contents of the said publications are false, misleading and calculated to disparage my person, injure my character and serve the selfish interest of the private investigator.

“Because of my present situation, I have been advised by my lawyers not to say anything in respect of the matters which have been submitted to the court for adjudication.

“Because of my present situation, I have been advised by my lawyers not to say anything in respect of the matters which have been submitted to the court for adjudication. However, I need to address some of the issues raised in the publication which are barefaced lies told by the investigator in order to achieve his satanic agenda.

“It was reported that contrary to the provision of the CBN Act 2007, there was no presidential approval for the naira redesign.

“I wish to state unequivocally that there was indeed a presidential approval, and the said approval was handed over to the same Jim Obazee during the process of his investigation in the presence of senior CBN officials and his own investigative team.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



