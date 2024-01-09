It’s Deceitful, Fani-Kayode Carpets BBC Documentary On TB Joshua

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has refuted claims of the BBC documentary concerning the late televangelist Temitope Balogun Joshua describing the report as dirty lies.

The African Examiner reports that in the BBC Eye’s three-part expose released on Monday, January 8, 2024, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) was accused of sexually assaulting church members and staging miracles.

One of his disciples, Agomoh Paul, who alleged to be very close to TB Joshua stated that TB Joshua targeted Americans and Europeans for miracles and enslaved them.

Paul said: “I was very close to him. I was just like the number two in the synagogue church of all nations.

“There are certain things he told me personally that I know many of the disciples never knew.

“He knows exactly what he wants to achieve. He had a special interest in the ‘Oyinbo’, the whites.”

He also disclosed that TB Joshua “Used white people to market his brand. having a white man or white woman around is like you have achieved”.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode in a tweet stated that no one can damage the legacy of the deceased televangelist.

According to the former minister, TB Joshua touched many lives and he was a blessing to the church and the Christian faith in Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode tweeted, “So true! You touched many lives, fought a good fight, stood till the end and established a great and enduring legacy. No man or institution can destroy it with dirty lies: not even the BBC! Continue to rest in peace brother and thanks for being such a blessing to the Church, the Christian faith, humanity and ou





