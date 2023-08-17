It’s Time To Re-orientate The Youth- Oluremi Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called on all women, especially mothers to work towards the re-orientation of the youth in order to put them back on the path of moral values.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by Special Assistant to the First Lady on Media, Tinubu spoke when she hosted the National Executive of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) in her office at the Presidential Villa.

The First Lady noted that as mothers, the Council and indeed all women must be deliberate in the effort to ensure that the youths are out of the clutches of the negative aspects of the social media.

“The youth must realise who they are, their true identity as Nigerians and not the borrowed foreign culture. I remember that growing up when there is a birthday party, we all as children will eat from the same tray and this enhanced our oneness then”.

“At that time, the whole village raised a child”, she said.

Tinubu was of the opinion that Nigerians have what it takes to help this nation out of trying times which is basically compassion and love for one another.

“We cannot wait for government to do everything. We must lend a helping hand to everyone around us”, Tinubu said.

The First lady emphasised that she was looking forward to a stronger NCWS especially realizing their strength in time past.

In her remarks, the National President of the NCWS, Hajia Adamu Lami Lau promised to partner with the First lady on the Renewed Hope Initiative pet project.

She said the Council was ready to take the message of hope, unity, peace and prosperity from the First Lady to all Nigerian Women.





