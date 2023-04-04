Trump Set For Historic Court Appearance Amid Tight Security

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Donald Trump was set Tuesday to plead not guilty to criminal charges in a New York courtroom in an unprecedented case that threatens to upend the 2024 White House race.

Trump is the first sitting or former American president to be criminally indicted — a historic development that has propelled the United States into uncharted political waters.

Amid tight security in Manhattan — and a global media frenzy — the 76-year-old will learn at his arraignment precisely what charges he faces over hush money paid to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election that brought him to power.

The twice-impeached Republican claims he is the victim of “political persecution” — but is also using the court case to energize his support base and raise millions of dollars for his bid to reclaim the White House next year.

He plans to speak to reporters as he walks through the hallways toward court, one of his lawyers told CNN.

Trump is expected to leave his skyscraper on Fifth Avenue late morning to make the six-mile (10-kilometer) journey to the Manhattan court complex where he will surrender to authorities.

Thousands of police lined the streets while helicopters buzzed in the skies ahead of the journey that will be carried live on US networks, although video cameras will not be allowed inside the courtroom.

A couple of dozen Trump supporters and a smattering of anti-Trump demonstrators gathered outside the courthouse, outnumbered by the throngs of media personnel.

Trump is likely to undergo the standard booking procedure of being fingerprinted — and potentially photographed, which would result in an all-time famous mug shot.

But there is no precedent for a former president’s surrender to court authorities, and it remains to be seen whether the unpredictable Trump will follow procedure.

A “perp walk” — in which a defendant is escorted in handcuffs past media cameras — is unlikely for an ex-president under US Secret Service protection.

What is certain is that Trump’s lawyers have said their client will deny all charges during the court hearing, scheduled to start at 2:15 pm (1815 GMT).

About 30 counts, including at least one felony, are expected to be unsealed during the arraignment, which may last around 15 minutes.

Afterward, Trump is due to return straight to Florida, where he plans to deliver an evening speech.