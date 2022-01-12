JAMB Set With Approved CBT Centres For UTME

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board said it had finalised the list of approved computer-based test centres in preparation for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The board also reiterated its decision to have a hitch-free registration process for all candidates.

This was disclosed in the latest bulletin released by the board and made available to our correspondent.

While the board has yet to roll out the schedule for the registration and examination processes, it said, “To ensure a successful outing in the upcoming 2022 UTME registration and examination exercises, the Information Technology Services Department of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has completed all necessary arrangements to release the list of approved computer-based test centres.”