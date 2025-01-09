Japa, 419, Eba, 18 Other Nigerian Words Added To Oxford Dictionary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Oxford English Dictionary has increased its lexicon with 20 Nigerian words and expressions in its new update.

The newly added entries are popular terms like “japa,” “agbero,” “eba,” “419,” and “abi,” among others.

The African Examiner writes that these words are ingrained in the everyday lives of Nigerians and their inclusion into Oxford English Dictionary; showcase the influence of Pidgin English, street slang, which is gaining global acceptance.

Some of the words, like “japa” and “jand,” appear as both nouns and verbs in the dictionary and also pronunciation guides were also given to aid non-Nigerians in accurately articulating the words.

Kingsley Ugwuanyi, a Nigerian English consultant to the Oxford English Dictionary, disclosed the update on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

Ugwuanyi writes: “I’m thrilled to announce that the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) Oxford Languages | OUP has officially published its latest updates, featuring an amazing collection of Nigerian English words that beautifully reflect Nigeria’s culture, creativity, and the unique ways we express ourselves as Nigerians.

“This time, I not only drafted most of the words but also had the incredible opportunity to provide their hashtag#pronunciations! So, when you explore the OED online and click on the pronunciations, you’ll hear my hashtag#voice bringing these words to life.

“Among the entries, “japa” is defined as “the emigration of Nigerians to other countries (esp. those in Europe or North America) in search of further education, employment, or economic opportunity.”

“Agbero” is described as “a person (usually a boy or young man) who works as a tout, typically at car parks and bus stops, collecting money from passengers and drivers, and ushering passengers onto vehicles.

“The term “419,” widely known in Nigeria, is defined as, “Fraud (now usually perpetrated on the internet) involving requests for advance payment in return for a substantial share of a large amount of money, which ultimately is never given. Frequently as a modifier, as in 419 email, 419 scam, etc. Cf. yahoo n.2”

This is the full list of Nigerian words added to the OED:

419 abi adire agbero area boy cross-carpet cross-carpeting eba Edo gele jand (noun, verb) janded (adjective) Japa (noun, verb) Kanuri Kobo Naija suya Yahoo yahoo boy Yarn Dust