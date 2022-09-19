Jimmy Jatt Opens Up About Successful Kidney Transplant

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A popular disc jockey, Oluwaforijimi Amu, aka DJ Jimmy Jatt, has stated that he recently underwent a kidney ailment.

In a video uploaded on social media, the DJ recalled his experience undergoing treatment and a transplant at the Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja.

His statement took many by surprise as many fans of the DJ were not aware that he was passing through such a health challenge.

Speaking about his medical condition in a documentary shot at the health facility where he did the surgery, Jatt said, “I want to be a face of the survival of kidney disease. I did not want to be a victim. I have been through it, and from now on, I will be very open to talking to people about it on any platform to let them know what it is like.”

The veteran disc jockey also stated that he was impressed with the quality of treatment he received at the medical centre.

He said, “I am impressed with what I got here. I submitted my whole life, and they took care of it.”