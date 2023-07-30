JONAPWD Supports Special Schools With Educational Materials

By Nnene Bassey

Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) has donated educational materials to five special schools in the state.

The leadership of JONAPWD in the state visited and distributed the items for students and pupils with and without disabilities in the different benefitting schools.

JONAPWD is an umbrella organization of persons with disability established in Nigeria to promote the rights and development of Nigerians living with disabilities.

The organization was established in 1992, to represent the interest of the teeming population of persons with disabilities at the local and international level.

The beneficiaries include, Special Education Centre, Mbiaobong, Uyo, St. Vincent’s Centre for Inclusive Education, Adiaha Obong, Nwaniba road Uyo, St. Louise’s Inclusive School, 3b Queen St. Ikot Ekpene, St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation Centre, Ukana Iba, Essien Udim Local Government Area (LGA) and QIC Leprosy Hospital School, Ekpene obom, Etinan LGA.

The distribution of the educational materials to the respective schools is part of the activities to mark the one-year anniversary celebration of the current leadership of the association in the state.

The gesture, according to a statement made available to the media, serves as a reminder of the progress made by JONAPWD in advocating for the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities.

“It is a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to creating a more inclusive society where everyone can thrive and reach their full potential.

“This initiative showcases the commitment and dedication of JONAPWD in promoting inclusive education and ensuring equal access to educational resources for all students. By visiting these special schools and distributing educational materials, they have not only provided much-needed support to students with disabilities but also fostered an inclusive learning environment where all students can thrive”, the statement added.

It said the act of distributing educational materials to students and pupils with and without disabilities demonstrates the belief that education is a fundamental right that should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their abilities.

The statement also highlights the importance of creating an inclusive society that values diversity and provides equal opportunities for all.

“The efforts of JONAPWD in organizing this initiative are truly commendable. By reaching out to special schools and providing educational materials, they have not only made a positive impact on the lives of the students but also raised awareness about the importance of inclusive education in the community”, it further explained.

The statement equally observed that the one-year anniversary celebration serves as a reminder of the progress made by JONAPWD in advocating for the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities, adding that it is a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to creating a more inclusive society where everyone can thrive and reach their full potential.

“As we celebrate this milestone, let us acknowledge the significant contributions of JONAPWD Akwa Ibom State Chapter in promoting inclusive education and empowering students with disabilities. Their efforts are an inspiration to us all and serve as a reminder of the importance of working together to create a more inclusive and equitable society.

“Congratulations to JONAPWD Akwa Ibom State Chapter on their one-year anniversary, and may their future endeavors continue to bring about positive change and empower individuals with disabilities”, the statement stressed.

Notably, the second phase of JONAPWD’s drive in this direction, is aimed at supporting the Arise Agenda of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno.

This will be executed by visiting the bedridden across the state. This initiative sought to promote an inclusive society by extending care and support to individuals who are unable to leave their home due to physical limitations.

Aside from providing emotional support and companionship to the bedridden, this will enable JONAPWD to assess the needs and challenges faced by the bedridden, collaborate with relevant stakeholders to improve the quality of life for persons with disabilities.

Interestingly, continued efforts in this direction will be crucial to mainstream/sustain and bring to bare the positive impact and further advance an inclusive society.





