Jonathan Is Not Our Member Yet – Bayelsa APC Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dennis Otiotio, has stated that the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, is officially not yet a member of the party in the state.

Otiotio made this known during a telephone chat Thursday morning.

According to him, Jonathan could only join the ruling party if he had been formally granted a waiver by the national chairman of the party, Adamu Abdullahi.

He made this declaration due to the reports that the former president had joined the APC in his Ogbia ward in Bayelsa.

He said, “I think the person you people should be asking the question is the national chairman of the party. He should be the one to grant him (Jonathan) waiver.

“As of now, he has not officially joined our party. Ask the national chairman if he has granted him a waiver.”

Otiotio described Jonathan as “a big fish and an elder statesman” adding that it would be great if the former president decides to formally joins the APC.