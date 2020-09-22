Obaseki Receives Certificate Of Return, Extends Olive Branch To Ize-Iyamu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who won the September 19, 2020, governorship election in Edo State, has enjoined the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole; and his APC rival in the just concluded election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to allow the past be the past and let them all work together for the growth of the state.

The governor stated this after he and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu, received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Edo, Rivers, and Bayelsa States, Mrs May Agbmuche-Mbu, presented the certificates to the governor and his deputy at the INEC office in Aduwawa, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Delivering his speech on Tuesday at INEC’s office, Obaseki said: “To our friends and our brothers on the other side of the divide, we are one family in the pursuit to provide services and public good for our citizens.

“Our citizens have decided that as for now, they trust us more to provide them leadership. It does not mean that they do not have a role to play. It does not mean that they are not part of a family.

“I’m using this opportunity to extend the hand of fellowship to my brother, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his other colleagues in the All Progressives Congress to join us and work with us so that we can move Edo forward.

“On a specific note, I want to use this occasion to call on the former chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, that the fight is over and he should come and join in building the house where he was part of laying the foundation.”

“We have no malice; the only thing we disagreed on is in the approach in moving Edo forward.”

