Jose Peseiro Quits As Super Eagles Coach After 22 Months In Charge

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Jose Peseiro has left his role as the coach of the Super Eagles after taking the team to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team lost to Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the competition. His contract with the team expired in February.

Although there were reports that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was negotiating with the Portuguese to renew his contract, Peseiro is leaving the post.

“Yesterday, we concluded our contract with the NFF. It was a pride and honor to coach the Super Eagles. It has been 22 months of immense dedication, sacrifice, emotion, and enormous enthusiasm. We feel a sense of fulfillment,” he wrote on his X account Friday afternoon.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Sir Amaju Pinnick (the president who signed us), President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, Secretary Dayo Enebi, the NFF, all the Staff, and especially all the PLAYERS, with whom leading has been a great pleasure.

“Guys, we are thankful; it has been a privilege to be part of this family. We will miss you, but we will always be there for you, no matter where you are. A big hug to all of you.”