Ondo Guber: Akeredolu’s APC Maintains Strong Lead In 12 LGAs

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Ondo 2020 governorship election, has maintained his lead in 12 local government area as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday in Akure.

Akeredolu, who was leading in nine of the12 local governments earlier announced, has won in three more local government areas of Ose, Okitipupa, and Ondo West.

Akeredolu scored 15,152 votes in Ose Local Government to beat Eyitayo Jegede of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Agboola Ajayi of the ZLP, who scored 8,421 and 1,083 votes respectively.

Also in Okitipupa LGA, Akeredolu scored 19,266 votes, Jegede scored 10,367 votes while Agboola closely followed with 10,120 votes.

In Ondo West Local Government, Akeredolu scored 15,977, Jegede scored 10,627, and Agboola got 10,159

The nine local governments earlier won by APC were Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo, Irele, Akoko North East, Akoko South-West, Akoko North West, Ondo East, Owo, Idanre, and Akoko South East.

PDP won in Akure South, Akure North, and Ifedore LGAs, while ZLP did not win in any local government.

As at the time of filing this report results from only three of the 18 local government areas of the State were being awaited by the electoral umpire.

Spread the love





















