Judge Declines To Hear Case Of Lawyer For Dressing As ‘Juju Priest’ To Court

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A federal high court in Lagos has declined to hear the cases filed by Malcolm Omirhobo after the latter appeared before the court dressed as a ”juju priest”.

It could be recalled that last Thursday, Omirhobo came before the Supreme Court in the same attire.

According to the lawyer, he was exercising his fundamental rights after the recent verdict of the Supreme Court which affirmed the wearing of hijab in schools.

On Monday, the human rights lawyer appeared before Tijani Ringim, the judge, dressed in the same way and evoking reactions from some lawyers who stated that the lawyer could not be heard.

However, Omirhobo argued that the constitution stated otherwise and he could choose to appear that way.

“My Lord, the rules cannot supersede the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

After listening to his argument, Ringim enjoined Omirhobo to tell the court why he should be heard the way he was dressed on the next adjourned date.

The court directed that the address must not be more than five pages with authorities cited, saying that it must be filed before the adjourned date.

“You cannot address the court like this as a professional. I will adjourn your matter and you come and address the court if the rules allow you to appear in court like this,” the judge said.

The judge adjourned the hearing to October 10, 2022.