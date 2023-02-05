W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Abia Guber: Ahiawe Emerges PDP Flag Bearers

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Sunday, February 5th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chief Okey Ahaiwe has emerged the gubernatorial flag bearer of Abia State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP  for February 2023 poll.

The Governorship recorded  469 votes to win the re run PDP primary following the recent demise  of the former candidate Prof Uche Ikonne.

Edo State governor, Goodwin Obaseki  and Chairman of the PDP Election committee announced victory for Ahaiwe who polled a total of 496 to beat other aspirants.



According to him, 516 voters were accredited while 12 invalid votes was invalid.

Mayor Lucky Igbokwe scored 12 votes, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu 12 votes and Sampson Uka Orji -11 votes.

