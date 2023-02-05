Abia Guber: Ahiawe Emerges PDP Flag Bearers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chief Okey Ahaiwe has emerged the gubernatorial flag bearer of Abia State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for February 2023 poll.

The Governorship recorded 469 votes to win the re run PDP primary following the recent demise of the former candidate Prof Uche Ikonne.

Edo State governor, Goodwin Obaseki and Chairman of the PDP Election committee announced victory for Ahaiwe who polled a total of 496 to beat other aspirants.

According to him, 516 voters were accredited while 12 invalid votes was invalid.

Mayor Lucky Igbokwe scored 12 votes, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu 12 votes and Sampson Uka Orji -11 votes.