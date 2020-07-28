W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

JUST IN: Abia PDP Mourns as State Chairman Dies

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, July 28th, 2020

From Ignatius Okpara, Umuahia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abia state Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lost its chairman, Mr. Johnson Onuigbo, who passed on Monday night during a brief illness.

A source close to the family, who craved anonymity confirmed the demise of the PDP chieftain, last night, though, could not give further details as to the actual cause of his sudden death.

He said his corpse has been deposited at an undisclosed hospital morgue in Umuahia, the Abia State Capital.

African Examiner reports that neither the PDP led state government, nor the party Secretariat have made any official statement to that effect.

Related Posts

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=54197

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Place your Ads on African Examiner

ADVERTISEMENT

sponsored ads

zenith bank

ADVERTISEMENT

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook