JUST IN: Abia PDP Mourns as State Chairman Dies

From Ignatius Okpara, Umuahia

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abia state Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lost its chairman, Mr. Johnson Onuigbo, who passed on Monday night during a brief illness.

A source close to the family, who craved anonymity confirmed the demise of the PDP chieftain, last night, though, could not give further details as to the actual cause of his sudden death.

He said his corpse has been deposited at an undisclosed hospital morgue in Umuahia, the Abia State Capital.

African Examiner reports that neither the PDP led state government, nor the party Secretariat have made any official statement to that effect.