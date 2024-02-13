W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

JUST IN: PDP Confirms Wabara BoT Chairman

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, February 13th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party has confirmed the appointment of a former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara, as the substantive chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees.

Also, a former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, was appointed as the BoT Secretary, replacing former Minister of Special Duties Kabir Turaki.

This announcement was made at the end of the 76th BoT meeting held at Wadata Plaza in Abuja on Tuesday.

_______________________________

Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank

For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=93841

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us