JUST IN: PDP Confirms Wabara BoT Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party has confirmed the appointment of a former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara, as the substantive chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees.

Also, a former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, was appointed as the BoT Secretary, replacing former Minister of Special Duties Kabir Turaki.

This announcement was made at the end of the 76th BoT meeting held at Wadata Plaza in Abuja on Tuesday.





