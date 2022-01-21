Burna Boy Demands A United Africa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy has demanded the unity of African countries.

The ‘African Giant’ singer made this call in a recent interview with CNN.

Burna said he believes that the only way African countries can get the respect they seek is if the countries join together.

“It cannot be achieved by the way it’s been going, we’ve been falling for a long time so why not try something new?” he said

Burna continues saying, “It’s just a wish, maybe a farfetched wish. I wish we had one passport which would make it easier for Africans to travel outside the continent.