JUST IN: Plateau Gov Declares 24-Hour Curfew In Magu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Caleb Mutfwang has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, North Central Nigeria with immediate effect following the deteriorating security situation within the area.

In a press statement, a spokesperson for the governor, Gyang Bere, said the decision was taken after consultations with relevant security agencies and to avoid breakdown of law and order in the local government area.

Bere said citizens, especially Mangu residents, are enjoined to comply with the sit-at-home order while only persons on essential duties are allowed to move within the local government area until further notice.

The governor lamented that some people are still determined to create an atmosphere of insecurity in the state despite the government’s efforts to end activities of terrorist elements.

He also expressed sympathy to families of the victims and the injured with assurances that the government will not relent in ensuring lasting peace in the state.

He promised that the curfew would be reviewed as soon as the security situation improves in the locality.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



