JUST IN: Police Exhumes Mohbad’s Remains, To Carry Out Autopsy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police authorities in Lagos State have exhumed the remains of singer Mohbad and are set to begin an autopsy.

The singer died last week in unclear circumstances with Nigerians protesting and calling for justice for Mohbad.

While the rapper, known officially as Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, was buried less than a day after his death, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command Benjamin Hundeyin said Mohbad’s remains have been exhumed.

Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence. #JusticeForMohad #Justice4Mohbad

“Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence,” he tweeted on Thursday afternoon, days after the police began a probe into the death of the former Naira Marley signee.





