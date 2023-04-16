JUST IN: Tambuwal Wins Senatorial Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was on Sunday morning declared the winner of Sokoto South senatorial district election.

Tambuwal, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, defeated the current serving senator, Danbaba Dambuwa, with a total margin of 4,976.

Announcing the results at about 11:55 am on Sunday at the INEC office in Bodinga local government, the returning officer, Professor Abubakar Abdullahi Bagudo, said Tambuwal emerged winner with a total number of 100,860 votes.

He further announced that the All Progressives Congress candidate, Abdullahi Ibrahim Danbaba, garnered a total number of 95,884 votes.

The African examiner reports that Tambuwal, having served his constitutional requirements of two terms as governor of the state, picked the presidential form of the PDP before he announced his withdrawal on the day of the primary for a fellow contestant and the eventual candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Tambuwal will, however, be returning to the National Assembly as a senator representing Sokoto South senatorial district having served as a three-term Federal House of Representatives member representing the Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency where he emerged as the Speaker between 2011 to 2015.