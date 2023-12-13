Kaduna Bombing: Peter Obi Visits Victims, Donates ₦5m

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has visited victims of the accidental military air strike at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna.

The African Examiner recalls that on Sunday, December 3, 2023, the Nigerian Army accidentally bombed some villagers in Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In his visit to the villagers on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Obi enjoined security agencies and the Federal Government to make sure that an incident like this does not happen again.

The former Governor of Anambra State, who was received by the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Musa Tabari, heaped praises on the hospital management and health workers for their efforts in taking care of the victims since the incident occurred.

Obi also talked about the establishment of a foundation to take care of the orphans and victims of the attack.

“Bringing them and treating them in the hospital is one thing, but do we have the sustainable foundation to see especially the orphan children all through? We have somebody who lost 34 family members; do you know the trauma on that?

“The orphans, we must now join hands because they are now our children, our property; everybody must join hands to see them through. I, in particular, if I know the foundation is set up, I will contribute to it as long as it exists. It’s critical, it’s important.

“We are family; what happened might have happened somewhere where we think we are not from, but we are all family. I have always said the purpose of government is to take care of those in need,” he said.

Obi, thereafter, donated ₦3m to the victims and ₦1m to the hospital workers. He also donated another ₦1m for miscellaneous in the hospital.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



