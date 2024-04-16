Kaduna State Assembly Begins Probe On El-Rufai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kaduna State House of Assembly has established a 13-person ad-hoc committee to look into the financial dealings, loans, grants, and project implementation in the tenure of former governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

According to The Leadership, Hon. Yusuf Mugu, representing Kaura constituency, proposed the motion to begin this investigation as he cited the need to look into the loans procured by the former governor.

The Speaker of the assembly, Hon. Yusuf Dahiru Liman, who presided over the session, directed the committee to summon all pertinent parties for interrogation and examination regarding these issues.

Also, in Kano State, the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, is facing some charges, including bribery, fraud, and other forms of misconduct.

The African Examiner recalls that Ganduje has been accused of bribes totalling $413,000 and ₦1.38 billion and there are already 15 witnesses in line to testify against the embattled former governor.