Kano: Akpata Asks A’Court President For Explanation On ‘Embarrassing Situation’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has called on the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem, to shed light on the situation behind the “embarrassing situation” from the court recent judgment on the outcome of the Kano State governorship election.

Addressing the controversy trailing the resolution contained in the judgment, the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, blamed a typo error, which he stressed did not in any way invalidate or change the findings and conclusion of the court.

However, in a statement shared on Facebook late Friday, Akpata asked the head of the Court of Appeal to provide clarification on the reasons for the contradictory resolutions.

“The Nigerian Judiciary is once again in the spotlight for unfortunate reasons. The recent discrepancy in the Court of Appeal’s Judgement in the Kano State gubernatorial appeal has cast an unflattering light on the Nigerian Judicial system, exposing the systemic challenges it faces,” he said.

“As the Head of the Court of Appeal, it is crucial for My Lord, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, to provide a hopefully clear and cogent explanation of the immediate and remote causes of the embarrassing situation. This will help to address the speculations and concerns of Nigerians and the global audience.”

This came days after the chief registrar attempted to clear the air on the issue, assuring Nigerians that the error would be rectified once parties in the matter file formal applications to the effect.

Citing Order 23 Rule 4 of the Court of Appeal Handbook which empowered the court to correct any clerical error once detected by the court or any of the parties in the matter, he insisted that contrary to insinuations, the judgement of the court remained valid.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



