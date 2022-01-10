Kano Govt Ban Men, Women From Swimming In Same Pool

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kano State Government has placed a ban on men and women from swimming in the same pool, smoking shisha, and entry of children into hotels.

The Chairman of the Committee, Baffa Dan-Agundi, disclosed this after a meeting with hotel and event centre owners.

He said, “Part of our term of reference is to stop underage children from entering hotels without their parents, banning shisha smoking, swimming between men and women in the pool, lesbianism, and gay practices.

“The committee will further oversee the activities of DJs at wedding ceremonies and event centres. All events centres should be closed by 11 pm.”