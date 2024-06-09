Kano Declares State Of Emergency In Education, Recruits Over 5,000 Teachers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has declared a state of emergency in the education sector.

The governor made this declaration while distributing educational materials to schools, awarding scholarships to students and soft loans to teachers on Saturday.

At the event, the governor announced that the state government has recruited over 5,000 new teachers, with 10,000 more to be employed, while 1,000 classrooms would be constructed across the 44 local government areas in the state.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Kano has about a million out-of-school children as of October 2023.

This prompted the state government to declare a state of emergency in the state, with the aim of delivering quality education in the state.