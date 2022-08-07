W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Kano Loses One Pilgrim In Saudi Arabia

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, August 7th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board has confirmed the death of one pilgrim, Sani Idris-Muhammed in Saudi Arabia during the 2022 Hajj.

The Executive Secretary of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Muhammed Abba-Danbatta, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday.

He said Idris-Muhammed who hailed from Madobi Local Government Area, died on Saturday after a brief illness in a General Hospital at Mecca.

According to him,”the deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites at Grand mosque at Masjid Haram Shira yard in Mecca”.



Abba-Danbatta prayed for the deceased and consoled with his family.

NAN

