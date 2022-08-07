Kano Loses One Pilgrim In Saudi Arabia

Kano Loses One Pilgrim In Saudi ArabiaLatest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Sunday, August 7th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board has confirmed the death of one pilgrim, Sani Idris-Muhammed in Saudi Arabia during the 2022 Hajj.
The Executive Secretary of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Muhammed Abba-Danbatta, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday.
He said Idris-Muhammed who hailed from Madobi Local Government Area, died on Saturday after a brief illness in a General Hospital at Mecca.
According to him,”the deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites at Grand mosque at Masjid Haram Shira yard in Mecca”.
Abba-Danbatta prayed for the deceased and consoled with his family.
NAN
