Why Nigeria Is Divided – Bishop Kukah

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Rev. Matthew Kukah has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s recruitment process is the cause for the religious and ethnic divide Nigerians are presently facing.

Kukah said this recently in a discussion of his new book, “Broken Truth” at Rovingheights Bookstore, Abuja.

According to him, when you give priority to a religion or ethnic group it automatically means others will feel like they don’t belong.

He said, “I have said that Buhari’s recruitment process has the tendency to cause a threat because we have lost the moral right to quarrel with Boko Haram who says unless you accept our way, you will die.

“If you decide that you want to give privilege to a religion or an ethnic group, what will happen is that others automatically become outsiders.”

He also talked about the consequences for using religion to manipulate politics.

“If you look at history, there’s a consequence for using religion to manipulate politics. We just need to look at Germany, the consequences are there to see in Hitler,” he said.

“The problem is that the Nigerian political elites lack the mental capacity to understand the consequences of the fire they are stoking because there is nothing to suggest, the average person who is living in the north, who is Fulani, who is a Muslim, who is Hausa, can say that they are proud of the Nigerian political system, beyond a very tiny percentage.”