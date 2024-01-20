Kano To Revisit Emirate Balkanisation – Kwankwaso

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Kano State Governor and presidential flag-bearer of the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has stated that the balkanisation of the Kano emirate will be revisited.

The African Examiner recalls that in 2020, the immediate past Governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, divided the Kano emirate into five which led to the dethronement of the then Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Shortly after Abba Kabir Yusuf emerged as the winner of the Kano State governorship election in 2023, Kwankwaso disclosed that the new government would review the dethronement and splitting of the emirate.

Speaking in an interview he granted to select radio stations in Kano, Kwankwaso stated that the issue of Kano emirates will definitely be revisited.

He said: “Honestly it is one of the things that nobody has sat with me to discuss so far but I am sure we are going to sit and see how to go about it. Is it going to be allowed, demolished, corrected or whatever? It will be revisited, what’s supposed to be done will be done.

“There were a lot of things and this was a trap. All these things were not done in good faith or intention. It was brought with some bad intentions which every one of you here and our listeners are aware of.

“Sometimes you come with things that are good and they turn out to be bad while sometimes you bring things that are bad and they turn out to be good. So, all I know is that I was not consulted as of now but definitely we will come to discuss and see what should be done.”







