Kebbi Deputy Governor Escapes Death By Whiskers As Bandits ‘Kill 19 Security Agents’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely few days when bandits killed 63 vigilantes, the outlaws on Tuesday again struck again killing 19 security agents in the entourage of the Kebbi State deputy governor, Samaila Yombe, in Kanya in Dangu Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

The latest incident occurred during a visit by the deputy governor to areas in the state affected by banditry.

African Examiner reported how bandits ambushed and killed 63 volunteer vigilante members Sunday morning in Sakaba Local Government Area of the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari again said he was saddened by the attack and called for more proactive efforts from security agents.

Danko Wasagu LGA shares boundaries with Sakaba, both under Zuru Emirate in Kebbi State.

The zone shares boundaries with Niger State, which is now one of the worst-hit states by bandits’ attacks.

Multiple sources spoken with on the phone said the bandits had targetted the deputy governor, Mr Yombe, who is from Dabai in Zuru Local Government Area.

Mr Yombe confirmed to BBC Hausa Wednesday evening that he was at the village when the bandits struck.

Labaran Magaji, a native of Danko Wasagu, stated that the bandits stormed Kanya around 5 p.m.

“They (bandits) overpowered the security agents present because they fought from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The deputy governor was miraculously saved while his security details were trying to repel the attack. If not because of the soldiers that came, the bandits would have overrun the village and killed the deputy governor,” he said.

He said after the bandits left, more soldiers arrived to chase them while others evacuated the dead security agents.

According to Mr Magaji, 13 soldiers and six police officers attached to the deputy governor’s convoy were killed.

“I know Inspector (name withheld). He was attached to the deputy governor’s convoy and I saw his dead body yesterday,” he added.

African Examiner is yet to confirm the number of casualties as at the time of filing this report.