Kebbi Governor Gives N675 Million To 21 Lg Chairmen As Furniture Allowance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Nasir Idris has approved N675 million for furniture allowance to the 21 elected local council chairpersons.



Ahmed Idris, the chief press secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.



The permanent secretary of the ministry for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Mohammed Sani-Umar, said the approval “is for 2022 to 2024.”



While appreciating the governor for the kind gesture, the permanent secretary also commended him for making people’s lives meaningful and executing projects that directly bear the lives of generality.



Reacting to the development, Aminu Ahmed, the chair of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), also the chair of the Birnin Kebbi LGA, lauded the governor on behalf of his colleagues.



He assured that the money would capture furniture allowance for the local government council, councillors and secretaries.

NAN





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



