Kwara LG Caretaker Chairman Arraigned For N5m Inherited Debt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of Transition Implementation Committee in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, Jare Olatundun, has been arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court.

His arraignment was in relation to his alleged failure to offset a contract debt of N5m which he inherited from past administration in the council.

The contract being owed is Agboworin Orimadegun.

According to the court charges, Olatundun inherited the debt but allegedly disobeyed court judgment that ordered that the council’s tractor be seized over the issue.

Orimadegun’s counsel, Ibrahim Sharafadeen, approached the court with an application that Olatundun must be prosecuted for allegedly frustrating an order of the court.

B.L Ijaya, who represented the council chairman, urged the court to dismiss the application.

He argued that the council is a government parastatal and that Olatundun cannot be solely prosecuted.

But the magistrate, Abdullazeez Gamba, urged the two parties to adopt amicable settlement and adjourned till February 14, 2022.