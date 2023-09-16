Keke Rider Returns Passenger’s Missing ₦15m

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A tricycle rider in Kano State Auwalu Salisu, has returned ₦15m forgotten in his tricycle by a Chadian passenger who intended to make use of the money to buy goods.

Salisu returned the missing money after he heard in the radio that the owner had misplaced it.

Speaking to a Kano broadcaster, Arewa Radio, the tricycle rider stated that he didn’t notice the passenger had forgotten the money until he got home.

According to Salisu, when he discovered the money, he informed his parents, who told him to go and look for the owner.

“I took the man from Badawa to Bata. I went back there after informing my parents. When I reached there, I didn’t meet him and I kept searching.

“I went back home and gave the money to my mother who kept it inside her wardrobe. I was afraid because I was eager to hand over the money back to the owner. I had no intention to touch a penny. it’s not mine, as such prohibited for me,” he said.

While he and his parents were thinking of their next line of action, Salisu heard an announcement in the radio and a number was given to contact the owner.

“I heard the announcement on Arewa Radio, and they gave a number. I called the number and the owner said he will come to our house, but I said no. We should meet at the Radio Station. We met there and I gave him his money,” he said.

Salisu also disclosed that even though the economic situation at home has been terrible, he and his parents never thought of tampering with the money.

“We barely cook two times in a day, even yesterday we couldn’t cook while the money was with us,” his father said.

Also, speaking, the owner of the money who spoke through his brother, Musa Hassan, stated that he was surprised by the actions of Salisu as he had given up on the money.

“I never thought these kind of boys exists on earth. I had given up already, but I got my money back. Alhamdulillah! I really appreciate him and his parents. They are facing difficulties but they didn’t touch even a penny from my money,” the owner said.





