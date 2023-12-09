Kogi Guber: I Never Collected N3bn From Atiku, Dangote – Dino Melaye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Dino Melaye has rubbished reports that he collected N3 billion from the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote for the just-ended Kogi gubernatorial elections.

Melaye made this known during a dinner organised in his honour by members of his campaign organisation, in Abuja as he described the claims as the job of his detractors.

He said: “One of the lessons is that the east now know more than ever before, that they cannot become governor alone. You will have to collaborate with other zones to become governor.

“The second lesson is also for those of us from the west. Next time, we should listen to the words of wisdom from our elders and not from commercialized characters who because of their individual and selfish interests created problems for us.

“Because at the end of the day, what our elders have been saying that this will be the worst (election) for us, is eventually what happened.”





