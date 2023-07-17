Kyari Becomes Acting APC Chairman, Confirms Adamu, Omisore’s Resignation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abubakar Kyari, has emerged as the party’s National Chairman.

Kyari succeeded Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the party’s chairman after a National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja on Monday.

Briefing reporters after the NWC meeting, Kyari formally announced the resignation of Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.

Kyari further said that in line with the constitution of the party, the Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, will serve as the acting National Secretary of the APC.

Adamu was absent from the NWC meeting on Monday while Omisore stormed out of the meeting held at the party secretariat in Abuja.

Kyari, who represented Borno North Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, presided over the APC NWC meeting.

Adamu’s Defining Moments

In March 2022, Adamu emerged as APC national chairman about two years after the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was dissolved.

Adamu’s ordeal began during the buildup to the APC presidential primary in June 2022 when he announced then Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as the party’s consensus candidate. The announcement was, however, strongly rejected by a league of then northern governors including Nasir El-Rufai and Abdullahi Ganduje who preferred former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu eventually emerged as the party’s flag bearer after he trounced Lawan, then Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ex-Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi; and other power brokers within the APC. The ex-Lagos governor would subsequently win the February 25, 2023 presidential poll.

There have been intra-party squabbles between the party’s camp that favoured Tinubu and other camps within the APC since the victory of Tinubu. However, the party had disregarded it as the usual politicking.

On July 4, 2023, Adamu rejected the list of principal officers for the 10th National Assembly (NASS) announced by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; and House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas is not from the party’s secretariat.

On July 12, 2023, Tinubu met with the class of 1999 governors about six weeks after his inauguration as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2023 but Adamu, who was the governor of Nasarawa State from May 1999 to May 2007 was conspicuously absent and no explanation was offered for the absence of the 76-year-old politician.

Adamu, also in the class of ’99 governors, also represented Nasarawa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly between May 2011 and April 2022.





