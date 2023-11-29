Kyari: NNPC Ltd Urges Stakeholders, Nigerians To Refrain From Issuing Congratulatory Messages

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Malam Mele Kyari, has expressed gratitude to Stakeholders and Nigerians for their enthusiasm regarding his reappointment by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

This was contained in a statement Issued in Abuja by Mr Olufemi O. Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd.

Viewing this reappointment as a renewed challenge, Kyari says he is committed to stabilizing the oil industry and enhancing service delivery for increased revenue.

However, the GCEO ‘humbly’ appealed to stakeholders in the oil sector and fellow Nigerians to support the company under his leadership to ensure the success of its mandate.

Consequently, the GCEO kindly requests all parties concerned to refrain from issuing congratulatory messages on his reappointment.

He emphasizes the necessity for all stakeholders’ commitment to drive revenue growth and fortify resilience for the naira and the economy.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



