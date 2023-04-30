Fire Guts Apartment At Ooni’s Palace

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A building apartment within the courtyard of the palace Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, was at about 11:30pm on Friday engulfed in flames.

This is contained in a Press release, signed by the Director, Media & Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, Mr Moses Olafare, on Saturday, in Ile-Ife.

The release stated that the inferno was triggered by power surge which exploded through electrical appliances in the affected apartment.

According to him, the inferno did not spread beyond the affected building located at a section of the palace premises.

It stated further that the fire was swiftly put off through the combined efforts of the Government Fire Service, OAU Fire Service & Palace Emergency Control Unit.

He thanked God Almighty that no casualties, no injuries were recorded and no cultural items were lost.