Labour Leaders Speak On Tinubu’s Palliative Plan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A labour leader, Funmi Sessi, on Friday, stated that the Federal Government’s plan to give N8,000 to 12 million households for six months would amount to nothing as she described it as “it would be like a drop of water in the ocean.

Sessi, Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos Chapter, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), as stakeholders in the sector reacted to the government’s plan.

President Bola Tinubu had, in a request to the National Assembly, indicated the intention to cater for the welfare of the vulnerable and poor households in Nigeria under the National Safety Net Programme of the Federal Government.

Tinubu said that under the plan, N8,000 would be transferred digitally, monthly, to the accounts of 12 million poor and low-income households for six months.

Reacting to the development, Sessi said: “Looking at the money and the effect of the subsidy removal that has escalated the prices of everything in the market, I wonder what the N8,000 can do for a family in a month.

“I wonder what it can buy and the services it can render for 30 days; N8,000 cannot take care of a family for a week; it is not possible; it is going to be like a drop of water in the ocean.”

Also speaking on the issue, the National Deputy President, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Mr Tommy Okon, said it would be proper to allow the presidential committee on the removal of oil subsidy to conclude its report and arrive at a collective agreement with the organised labour before embarking on any palliative care distribution.

“Otherwise, it will amount to doing exactly what the previous administration did that yielded no positive impact on the environment and economy,” Okon said.

NAN





