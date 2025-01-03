Labour Party Chieftain Says Only Tinubu’s Friends Are Benefitting From His Reforms

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has slammed the reforms being implemented by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos during the 2023 elections, speaking on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, claimed that the only people benefitting from the reforms are the president’s friends.

It is worth recalling that President Tinubu during the beginning of his tenure started some reforms, including the removal of the petrol subsidy and the floating of the naira.

According to Rhodes-Vivour, the ordinary Nigerians are at the receiving end of the reforms.

“The people are experiencing unprecedented hardship. Today, over 70 percent of people’s income is spent on transportation and food. They have not even started to think about how they can afford accommodation,” Rhodes-Vivour said.

“The only people that seem to be benefitting from these reforms are maybe the bankers, the people in government, and the president’s friends. How many Nigerians can say they are benefitting from any reform right now?

“We have a situation where there is a culture of wastefulness and extravagance that does not reflect the dire economic situation that the same president is pushing out that needs to be reformed.”

He also disclosed that he would run for the governorship post in 2027 as he called for a united opposition to counter the current “full state capture” of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I believe that if all parties do not come together, it is going to be a waste of time running in 2027 because there is a full state capture happening in this country now,” he added.

“We cannot afford for the opposition to be separate. For now, my job is to ensure that I have a strong party—the Labour Party.”