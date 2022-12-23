Physical Fitness: Nigerian Correctional Service Unveils Football Pitch For Inmates At Enugu Custodian Centre

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to promote physical fitness as well as ensure sound psychological health among inmates at the Enugu Custodial Centre, the State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), has Unveiled a new football pitch inside the facility, saying sports is a veritable tool that could be used for Reformation Of Inmates,

Unveiling the soccer pitch yesterday, the State Controller of NCoS, Nicholas Obiako, explained that the massive sports activities, the Enugu Custodial Centre is engaging the inmates in, is aimed at “keeping them fit and maintain their physical and psychological health, while going through social reformative programmes targeted at modifying behaviors at the Custodial.

The pitch was renovated by the Deputy Controller of Corrections, Joseph Usifo, the officer in charge of Enugu Custodial Centre. Shortly after assuming office.

Obiako, commended Usifo for the gesture which he said is in line with the vision of the Controller General of the Service, expressing satisfaction with the doggedness and manner the Deputy Controller of Corrections of the Custodial Centre set in motion, programs to positively engage the inmates, including area of sports.

The Enugu controller of Corrections who cut the tape of the Unveiling, reiterated the Controller General C-G Haliru Nababa’s support to achieve the third objective of the Nigerian Correctional Service which is also aimed at operating inline with international best practices.

Usifo had equally embarked on a water project, aimed at addressing the perennial water shortage experienced in Enugu.

African Examiner reports that to add glamour to the event, the female inmates whose joy knew no bounds entertained guest with a novelty match between team CGC vs team White.

In a brief remark, the Deputy Controller of Corrections of the Custodial Centre, Usifo, said on assumption of office he met a terrible football pitch filled with stone, hence he decided to beacon on spirited individuals and Non- governmental organization s NGO who came to his assistance in fixing the new football pitch.

While thanking the state Controller for his support to the Centre, he said as Oliver Twist, he is appealing to him to provide the inmates with football kit, stressing that he came to the Centre to add value to the facility.

The game was filled with suspense and ended with team CGC coming out victorious with two (2) goals to nil (0).

Sister security agencies , such as the Nigerian Immigration Service NIS, the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp and the Federal Road Safety Corp, graced the colourful ceremony as a way of showing Solidarity to the NCoS.

Speaker after Speaker at the event, had showered encomiums on Obiako and Usifo for the transformation at the Enugu NCoS, urging them to keep on with the good work.

Also in attendance were founder of a non -governmental organization, ‘Free At last, Rev. Afam Ikanni, representative from the Catholic and Angelican Dioceses, Carmelite Prisoner Interest Organization, Catholic Institute for Development, Justice And Peace, and DSC, Emeka Monday from the public Relations unit of the national headquarters of the NCoS.