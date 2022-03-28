Fleeing Gunmen Kill Motorcyclists Chasing Them After POS Robbery – Oyo Residents

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Four commercial motorcyclists and residents of the Omi Adio area of Ibadan, Oyo State, who were chasing suspected robbers, have been reportedly shot dead.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened on Friday after the hoodlums, who raided some point-of-sale shops, were fleeing the area.

The robbers were said to have invaded the Ladeowo area of Omi Adio, on the outskirts of Ibadan, on motorcycles.

Our correspondent learnt that the gang arrived in the area around 7pm and moved from one shop to another in search of PoS operators.

The hoodlums were said to have raided five PoS shops before some residents raised the alarm, which forced the robbers to flee the community.

As they fled, residents and Okada riders reportedly pursued them and when they saw that the crowd was closing in on them, they reportedly opened fire on them and killed four persons.

Two residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told journalists on Sunday that distress calls to the police went unanswered until the robbers escaped.

One of them said, “Armed robbers came to our area on Friday and raided PoS shops. They moved from shop to shop in search of PoS agents and the operation was successful.

They had attacked five shops when some residents summoned courage and raised the alarm; the robbers fled. On seeing this, some of the residents and commercial motorcyclists pursued them.

“They opened fire on those pursuing them and four of them were killed in the process. The police did not arrive until Saturday morning.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said the police were investigating the incident.

He said, “Investigations are ongoing.