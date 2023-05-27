Why Buhari’s 8 Years Will Be Remembered As Worst In Nigeria’s History – Ortom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has described the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari, whose eight-year tenure ends in few days’ time as the worst in the history of the country.

The Governor disclosed this while speaking at the commissioning of the Headquarters of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVGs, on Friday, May 26, 2023.

According to Ortom, Buhari and his style of governance has brought more misery than relief to Nigerians since he assumed office in 2015.

Ortom said: “I served under the then President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and we all saw how Nigeria flourished under that administration. We all knew what the prices of foods and services were at the time.

“We also know what our exchange rate was at the time and what it is today. I want Nigerians to do a simple comparison and you will realise how bad it has been under this government and how Nigeria has been taken several years backwards by the Buhari government.

“The fact is that never in the history of Nigeria did we experience this kind of bad governance in the country.

“Corruption is so endemic in this government yet people who steal chicken are thrown into prison but people in government who are busy stealing the wealth of the people are walking free.

“The President recently apologised to Nigerians; we accept the apology but he must be told that he failed woefully and Nigerians are feeling the impact of that failure because we are all suffering.”

He also slammed President Buhari for refusing to disarm armed Fulani herdsmen and designating them as a terrorist organisation.

Ortom added: “The President told us he is retiring to tend to his cattle, is it because he is returning to be a herder that he failed to deal decisively with herdsmen? That was unfair to Nigerians.”