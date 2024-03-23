Lagos Govt Announces Traffic Diversion At Ikeja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has announced a three-hour traffic diversion in the Ikeja area of the state on Saturday and Sunday.

This is according to a Friday statement from the Lagos State Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

“For the safety of pedestrians on Ikeja Along connecting with the Ikeja Train Station to access the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Red Line, the Lagos State Government will be diverting traffic at PWD inwards “Ile Zik” axis of the Lagos Abeokuta Expressway, tomorrow Saturday 23rd March and Sunday 24th March 2024 between 5 am to 8 am (3 hours) each day,” the statement read.

“The diversion plan is for the installation of some vital components of the ongoing pedestrian bridge construction at Ikeja Along.”

He listed the alternative routes to include:

Scene 1:

Traffic from Abule Egba to Oshodi will be diverted to Agege Motor Road by “Ile ZIk” to link Akanni Doherty Road and Oba Akran Avenue and proceed to Kodesoh to access the Airport Ramp to connect Bolade/Oshodi.

Scene 2:

Traffic heading to Dopemu/Abule Egba from Bolade/Oshodi will be diverted to Works Road by PWD inwards Oba Akinjobi Way to access the newly constructed Ikeja Overpass inwards Agege Motor Road to access the desired destinations.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

LASG ANNOUNCES 3 3-HOUR TRAFFIC DIVERSION AT IKEJA FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE AT IKEJA ALONG FOR LRMT RED LINE

For the safety of pedestrians on Ikeja Along connecting with the Ikeja Train Station to access the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Red Line, the Lagos State Government will be diverting traffic at PWD inwards “Ile Zik” axis of the Lagos Abeokuta Expressway, tomorrow Saturday 23rd March and Sunday 24th March, 2024 between 5am to 8am (3 hours) each day.

The diversion plan is for the installation of some vital components of the ongoing pedestrian bridge construction at Ikeja Along.

The alternative routes mapped out for Motorists to utilize during the early hours of the 2 days are listed below;

Scene 1:

Traffic from Abule Egba to Oshodi will be diverted to Agege Motor Road by “Ile ZIk” to link Akanni Doherty Road and Oba Akran Avenue and proceed to Kodesoh to access the Airport Ramp to connect Bolade/Oshodi.

Scene 2:

Traffic heading to Dopemu/Abule Egba from Bolade/Oshodi will be diverted to Works Road by PWD inwards Oba Akinjobi Way to access the newly constructed Ikeja Overpass inwards Agege Motor Road to access the desired destinations.

Reiterating that the diversion is intentionally fixed for weekend and at early hours, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi assured that the State’s Traffic Management Personnel will be on ground to manage commuting and minimize inconveniences.

E-Signed;

Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi;

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation,

22nd March, 2024.