Lagos Issues Travel Advisory Ahead Of Third Mainland Bridge Closure

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the January 9, 2024 closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs, the Lagos State Government on Thursday issued a travel advisory on how road users can navigate their way between the Mainland and Island parts of the state while the bridge is being fixed.

In a statement, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works will continue with the closure of Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele bound for the effective repairs of the entire section of the bridge.

“The closure is part of the ongoing work that started in November 2023 focusing on fixing the ramps, and now, the remaining parts of the bridge will also be repaired,” the statement partly read.

“However, to ease the burden of commuting, the following arrangements have been made;

“1. From 12am to 12 noon, the bridge is open for Mainland Inbound Island travels while those who intend to come from the Island to the Mainland are advised to use Eko Bridge.

“2. Conversely, from 12noon to 12am, Motorists will be able to access the bridge from the Island to the Mainland while motorists from the Mainland heading towards the Island will have to use Eko Bridge.”

The commissioner said the timings were selected to match the peak period flow of traffic and reduce travel stress.





