Lagos Mandates Studying Of History In Primary, Junior Secondary Schools

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos government has issued a directive making it compulsory for the studying of history across primary and junior secondary schools in the state.

The state ministry of education, in a statement sated that the subject is to be offered as an elective in senior secondary schools.

According to the statement, the latest move is in line with directives from the Nigerian Education Research and Development Council (NERDC).

“I have the directive of the OG (OEQA) to inform you that the teaching of History as a standalone subject is back to schools,” the ministry’s statement read in part.

“The subject has been re-introduced in the national curriculum and in the current Lagos state unified schemes of work for primary and junior secondary schools.

“You are to note that while the subject (History) is compulsory for both primary and junior secondary school classes, it is an elective subject in the senior secondary school.

“To this end, I am further directed to inform you that the subject should be taught in primaries 1 and 2 and JSS 1 and 2 classes in the 2022/2023 academic session.”